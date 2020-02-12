Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 20%

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) fell 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 245,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 254,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

