Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 70000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $9.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.