FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $3.99 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,510.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,428.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,041.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

