Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,252 shares of company stock worth $68,521 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 171.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 120,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

