Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.70, 42,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 906,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Farmmi worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

