Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastly.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

In other Fastly news, President Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder W Eric Carlborg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 744,142 shares of company stock valued at $16,068,742.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 645.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,698,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.93. 16,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Fastly has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

