Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.92 ($17.34).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a fifty-two week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

