Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Sold by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles makes up about 3.8% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FCAU shares. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of FCAU stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 91,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,102. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.