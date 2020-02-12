Fiera Capital Corp Has $127.93 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $127,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.28. 8,896,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,602,701. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.98. The company has a market cap of $571.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

