Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340,141 shares during the quarter. Middleby accounts for 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 5.99% of Middleby worth $368,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Middleby by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of MIDD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.53. 7,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,286. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.88. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

