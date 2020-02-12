Fiera Capital Corp Sells 34,414 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,005 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,414 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Splunk worth $62,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after buying an additional 171,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,038,000 after acquiring an additional 273,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.09.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,738. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $7,820,105. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

