Financial Contrast: Columbia Financial (CLBK) & Its Peers

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK) is one of 95 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Columbia Financial to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

This table compares Columbia Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 18.69% 5.45% 0.78% Columbia Financial Competitors 16.20% 5.91% 0.86%

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Columbia Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Financial Competitors 727 1748 1365 100 2.21

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.30%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Columbia Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million $54.72 million 36.00 Columbia Financial Competitors $890.14 million $206.61 million 16.82

Columbia Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Columbia Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Columbia Financial rivals beat Columbia Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.