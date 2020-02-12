Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 910.20 ($11.97) and last traded at GBX 904 ($11.89), 370,492 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 288,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 903 ($11.88).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 896.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 901.70. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of £133,650 ($175,809.00). Also, insider Sandra Kelly purchased 2,248 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £19,984.72 ($26,288.77). Insiders have acquired 32,248 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,472 in the last ninety days.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

