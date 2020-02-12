FireEye Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FireEye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FEYE. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

FEYE opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FireEye by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

