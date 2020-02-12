First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Update

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FCBP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 7,774 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,632.92. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 1,201 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $31,922.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,678 shares of company stock valued at $283,821. 15.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 77,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

