First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 3.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

