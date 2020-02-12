First National Trust Co Sells 2,360 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $278.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

