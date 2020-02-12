First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.19 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Atlassian worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $99.77 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25, a PEG ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

