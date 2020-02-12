First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.05 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 562.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,983 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $22,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after acquiring an additional 359,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 318,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $152.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

