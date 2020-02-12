First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.07 Million Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Discovery Communications worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 155,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

