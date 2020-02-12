First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.90 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,888 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

NYSE:CCI opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $140.12. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.