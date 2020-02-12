First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of FCEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

