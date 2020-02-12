First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.25

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.25 and last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 98470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 327,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 358,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 169,742 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

