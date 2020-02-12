Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.88. 41,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

