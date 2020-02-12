Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five Below by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $107,185,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,490,000 after acquiring an additional 98,171 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVE stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.