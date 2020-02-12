Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $76.55 and last traded at $75.86, with a volume of 4365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.17.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CMO Ryan Kam sold 18,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,163,263.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. Insiders sold a total of 266,170 shares of company stock worth $17,901,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 486,340 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,482.67, a PEG ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.