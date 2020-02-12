Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter.
Shares of BDL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 821. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
See Also: Profit Margin
