Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of BDL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 821. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

