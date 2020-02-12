Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76,521 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,594. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.97 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

