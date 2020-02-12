Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 35,132 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 35,132 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 328.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 43.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in HP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 181,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in HP by 6.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 240.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,201. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

