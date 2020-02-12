Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 206,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,803. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.