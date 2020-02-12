Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.
Shares of Flux Power stock remained flat at $$9.00 on Wednesday. 394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.75. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.
About Flux Power
