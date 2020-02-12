Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of Flux Power stock remained flat at $$9.00 on Wednesday. 394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.75. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Get Flux Power alerts:

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.