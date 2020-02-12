Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

FOCS opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -128.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

