Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.
FOCS opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -128.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.18.
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.
