FormFactor, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FORM. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

FORM stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

