FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,823. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

