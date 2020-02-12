Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 636,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. 831,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $5,073,287.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,263. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

