Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forward Air in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Forward Air’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 304.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 302,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

