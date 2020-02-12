Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Franco Nevada has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Franco Nevada has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco Nevada to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 422,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

