Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
Franco Nevada has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Franco Nevada has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco Nevada to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.
Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 422,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.