Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Franklin Financial Network has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Financial Network to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $550.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.