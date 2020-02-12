Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.
Franklin Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.
Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 182,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,526. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
