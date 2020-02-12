Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. 182,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,526. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

