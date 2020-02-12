Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,042 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,168.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $16,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Z opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at $144,857,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

