FuzeX Achieves Market Capitalization of $766,640.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $766,640.00 and $2,444.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Token Store, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.03606776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00249727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00137347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, CoinBene, Coinbe, Allbit, Livecoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, Token Store, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.