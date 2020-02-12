FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Reaches Market Cap of $25,017.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $25,017.00 and $11.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00767053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner . FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

