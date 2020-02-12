FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Issued By Raymond James

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.38.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$40.71 on Wednesday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.29 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

