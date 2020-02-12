FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Raised by Analyst

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 437,068 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

