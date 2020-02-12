FY2020 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Cut by Analyst

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the coal producer will earn ($1.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

