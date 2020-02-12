FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Decreased by Analyst

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Stingray Digitl’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

