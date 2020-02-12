G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $198.30

G4S plc (LON:GFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $198.30 and traded as high as $201.70. G4S shares last traded at $200.60, with a volume of 2,642,777 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of G4S to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G4S from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.75 ($3.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

