Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a market cap of $39,340.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,321,463 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

