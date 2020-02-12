General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lifted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in General Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 5,212,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,309,044. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

