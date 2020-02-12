General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. 380,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,309,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

